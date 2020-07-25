Kaduna: Again, gunmen kill 10 in fresh Jema’a, Kaura attacks

Unknown gunmen on Friday night launched attacks on three communities in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna state killing 10 people and leaving many others injured.

The bandits on Friday night attacked Zikpak and Ungwan Masara, in Fantsuam Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government and Maraban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government shooting sporadically and killing people at sight according to sources.

The attacks, which took place at about 7pm on Friday also left 10 people with various degrees of injuries, while houses in the communities were also burnt during the attacks. One of the injured persons, a woman taken to the hospital, after the attacks, later died on Saturday at the hospital.

The gunmen were said to have returned back Saturday morning to Zikpak in Fantsuam Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area with a view to wreck more havoc but the attack was repelled by the local vigilante group who ensured that no further harm came the way of their people.

Following the Friday night attack, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, extended the 24-hour curfew currently imposed on Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.

El-Rufai, on his verified twitter handle, tweeted on Friday night said, “At the request of security agencies, the Kaduna state government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura LGAs the 24-hour curfew that is in force in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs to help contain violence, restore law and order in the area”.

According to a source, over 50 gunmen invaded Zikpak and started shooting sporadically before taking over the Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro.

Blueprint recalls that unknown gunmen within a week had invaded Kukum-Daji village in Kaura Local Government Area at about 10pm and killed 21 people at a wedding, mostly youths.

Another attack by unknown gunmen took place last Monday in Gora Gan in Zango Kataf Local Government Area where 10 people were killed, while on Wednesday, five people were killed in an attack on Kizachi-Chawai community in Kauru local government area.

When contacted, the Kaduna state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he was going to find out about the attacks and get back to our correspondent.

Related

No tags for this post.