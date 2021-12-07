Kaduna ALGON partners LGAM on accountability, community engagement

Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna state, Hon. Abubakar Buba, has expressed readiness of Kaduna local government chairmen to support ongoing reforms on promotion of accountability, transparency and community engagement.

He made this known when he received a delegation of Local Government Accountability Mechanism (LGAM), Partnership to Engage, Reform & Learn (PERL) on a courtesy visit to his office Monday, as part of activities leading to the Public Policy Dialogue on Strengthening Local Government Fiscal Sustainability and Service Delivery in Kaduna state.

The visit to the ALGON chairman, who is also the chairman of Lere local government, according to the delegation, was aimed at initiating the partnership between ALGON and LGAM towards deepening ongoing reforms that seek to strengthen the local government fiscal sustainability and service delivery.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Secretariat/Program Committee, Local Government Accountability Mechanism (LGAM), Mr. Yusuf Goje, said: “the ALGON chairman is committed to rallying the newly elected local government chairmen to embrace the ongoing reforms in the areas of promoting transparency, accountability and community engagement.”