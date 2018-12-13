Kaduna APC flags off campaign

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna state chapter, has flagged off its 2019 campaign and presented party’s flags to its senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.

APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Malam Muhammed Sani, while addressing the crowd of supporters of the party at the Kaduna Township Stadium, called on the electorate to vote President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and all other candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.

“The national leadership of APC is quite proud of the leadership of Kaduna state governor. We will support the victory of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and all APC candidates in Kaduna state.

“We are counting on the millions of votes from Kaduna state for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 polls. Kaduna state voted massively for the APC in 2015 and I am convinced that your votes for the APC in 2019 will be higher than before.”

Kaduna state APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, in a message to the opposition, said there are no vacancies in Presidential Villa and Kaduna state Government House noting that the current occupants have performed creditably well and need no replacement in 2019.

Member representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency and chairman caucus of House of Representatives members from Kaduna state, Garba Datti Babawo, called on the electorate to vote all APC candidates, saying only the APC has laid the foundation to transform the nation.

He said that the gang up against President Buhari and APC by former military leaders and some clerics will fail.

Babawo also warned that any attempt by the National Assembly to override President Buhari on the rejected electoral amendment bill will be resisted by APC members.

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna state governorship aspirant who recently decamped to the APC, Dr. Sani Bello, urged his supporters to vote all APC candidates in 2019, adding that having observed the PDP, only the APC will work for Nigerians.

Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who launched door- to- door campaign across the state, called on the voters to vote President Buhari and other candidates in next year’s polls.

He tasked Kaduna residents on peaceful and orderly campaigns and elections.

