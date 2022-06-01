Kaduna APC guber aspirant disenchanted with congress

An All Progressives Congress gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna state, ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd), has decried the party’s congress leading to the emergence of Senator Uba Sani as APC gubernatorial candidate, while calling for peaceful resolution of grievances.

Speaking after a closed door meeting with his campaign team and supporters in Kaduna Tuesday night, the Barden Kudun Zazzau, who finished second in the APC guber primary, said despite the flaws that marred the congresses, the party leadership at the national level and in Kaduna state must ensure that all aggrieved parties are appeased to unify the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Soon after the primary election, we sat with my campaign director general, James Bawa Magaji and others in the team and decided to write to the appeal committee at the national secretariat. We have copied the party chairman, INEC and security agencies. The senator who was declared winner communicated with me a day after the election, his campaign DG and some senior government officials reached out that they need to sit down with my team and I for a meeting.

“I decided to call my campaign team and legal team. We just concluded our meeting and we came up with resolutions that our complaints in writing should be followed to the letter and that I should sit with the senator and his team and listen to them in order to see how to forge ahead. Whatever discussion we have with the senator will be communicated to the media subsequently.

“My coming out today is to voice out that there was no congress in Kaduna state on May 17. Over 3,000 of our party supporters attempted to buy forms at the party office in Kaduna and they were denied. They were able to take video evidence at the scene. They bought forms from Abuja, brought to Kaduna office and it was rejected. As law abiding citizens, they took the forms home.”

