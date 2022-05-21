Kaduna: APC guber aspirant rejects consensus, insist on delegates’ election

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant for Kaduna state, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar has rejected APC delegates election in the state, describing it as a sham, while calling on the party’s national leadership to ensure a proper delegate election is conducted.

The Director General, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Governorship Campaign Organisation, Mr James Bawa Magaji, told journalists in Kaduna that “there was no delegates’ election in Kaduna, what happened was a charade. Our party leaders at the national level must intervene to ensure delegates’ election takes place. Our delegates and supporters went to all the offices in Zone 1 (Kaduna North) preparatory to the delegates’ election but nobody was there.

“There was no delegates election in Zone 2 (Kaduna Central) and Zone 3 (Kaduna South), it was a sham, where people signed to say they did consensus. I don’t know the meaning of their own consensus where it was the decision of their caucus alone, nobody from the other camps was involved. What kind of consensus is that? If there are two or more aspirants and they agree to step down for one party, that is consensus.

“But the parties must put their agreement down in writing and such consensus must be affirmed to by the delegates. Afterall only three APC governorship aspirants in Kaduna state returned their forms; Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar and Sen. Uba Sani. If there were any consensus, the three parties should be aware of it and agree with each other on who to step down for who.

Also speaking, the Kaduna North Coordinator of Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Campaign organisation, Alhaji Hassan Saleh Jirgi said there was no delegate congress in Kaduna. “As a stakeholder, I have been in politics for 41 years, I should know if there was any. The delegates’ election was done in a way in which we don’t understand.

“We are all members of the APC for the required number of years, we bought delegates’ forms against all odds, filled them but we were not allowed to submit the forms. Other aspirants have been given five slots each per ward for delegates for this election but we were not given any. Only to be told that consensus has taken place which our aspirant is not aware of. That is not what the party constitution says. You cannot win governorship election by forcing yourself on the people.

“Ahead of the governorship primaries of May 26th, the party leaders at the national and state level need to ensure that our mandate, recognition and intent are protected. The party should come in and ensure that we partake in the primaries. If we lose, we know, and if we win, we know, instead of knocking us out technically. Let us go to a direct primary and let a winner emerge. We needs to realise that power need to shift in Kaduna state to zone 1 or zone 3.”

