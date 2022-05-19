Kaduna APC gubernatorial delegates’ election a charade – Aspirant

An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna state, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, has described the gubernatorial delegates’ election in the state as a sham and a charade.

Consequently, he has called on the party’s national leadership to intervene.

The Director General Alhaji Bashir Abubakar Governorship Campaign Organisation, Mr James Bawa Magaji, told journalists in Kaduna Thursday that “there was no delegates’ election in Kaduna.

He said what happened was a charade all his supporters and security agencies can attest to it. He added that delegates and his supporters went to all the offices in Zone 1 (Kaduna North), preparatory to the delegates’ election and nobody was there.

“There was no delegate’s election in Zone 2 (Kaduna Central) and Zone 3 (Kaduna South), it was a sham, where people sat and signed to say they did consensus. I don’t know the meaning of their own consensus where it was the decision of their camp alone,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

