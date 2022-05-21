Kaduna APC: Sha’aban calls for delegates congress 

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna state, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban has called on the national leadership party to compel the state chapter to hold its delegates congress for emergence of credible Electoral College.

Addressing the inauguration of his Zone 2 campaign coordinators at the Arewa House on Thursday afternoon, Sha’aban, who decried consensus said to have been adopted by a section of the party, told his supporters that he knows power comes from Allah and he believes that Allah will give them the victory they are looking for.

The Director General of Sha’aban campaign council, Ephraim Danladi, thanked the people of Kaduna state for the overwhelming supports given to Sha’aban especially from the grassroots.

Ephraim described the APC guber aspirant as a good man with a large heart who is capable of providing a good leadership for the people of Kaduna state, if elected governor.

“Delegates to represent the people should be the ones to make their choice, but not imposing any aspirant on them in the name of consensus. Consensus is for who and by who? Because Alhaji Sani Sha’aban has not agreed with anyone on the arrangement of consensus.”

A chieftain of the party in the state, Abdullahi Lema decried the way the party is being run in the state. He said ahead of the 2015 and 2019 elections, they gave their time, blood and resources to ensure the party emerged victorious.

“But it is a regret that when we eventually won, instead of laying a solid foundation for the party, selfish interests, nepotism and favouritism became the order of the day.”

