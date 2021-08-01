Kaduna APC ward congress: National party leadership okays process as new excos emerge

The National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Saturday’s Ward Congress in Kaduna state, describing the exercise as transparent and rancour free.



Addressing journalists at the Kaduna APC Secretariat on Sunday, Chairman of Kaduna state Congress Committee, Hon. Abubakar Adamu Madibbo, said the Ward Congress which took place in all the 255 wards of the state was free and fair.



Madibbo, who was flanked at the press briefing by six other members of the committee, said the state adopted a consensus mode for the congress and it was carried out to the later without any form of violence.

According to him, “On our arrival in Kaduna state after our inauguration by the national secretariat on the July 28, we met with the leader of the party in the state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and other party stakeholders. After then, they held their own stakeholders meeting too and they unanimously adopted consensus as the mode for the Ward Congress as stipulated by the party’s constitution.



“We thereafter set up three-man committees across the 255 wards for the affirmation, which was done yesterday, 31st day of July 2021. This committee is a seven-man Committee, so we divided ourselves into three and we went to at least two-third of the wards in each of the three senatorial zones in the state to monitor the process.

“The process was transparent, free and fair and we have not received any complain from even a single individual or group across the state. We can say that the process was 99.9 per cent successful.”

