Kaduna APC women leader doles out aids

Barely two weeks of their inauguration, the newly elected All Progressives Congress, APC, women leader in Kaduna state, Hajiya Maryam Sulaiman, popularly known as Mai Rusau, has called on the citizens to exercise patience and tolerance on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s implementation of urban renewal programme.

She made the remark while distributing food items to hospital patients, orphans and prison inmates on Tuesday.

Hajiya Sulaiman also said Governir El-Rufa’i is a patriotic, public spirited and proactive leader who wants to change the narrative and face of Kaduna state, especially urban areas in line with modern standard.

”I am appealing to all citizens, particularly, those whose residences and business premises are affected, to understand his motives and actions in line with developmental trends,” she said.

The women leader has visited Barau Dikko Hospital, Jamiyyar Matan Arewa orphanage as well as prison inmates where she donated food items worth hundreds of thousands of naira.

Accompanied by an entourage, the women leader dedicated the donations to Governor El-Rufa’i, the APC and the good people of Kaduna state.

At Jamiyyar Matan Arewa, she assured the leadership headed by Hajiya Rabi Saulawa that, her leadership was poised to minimise the rivalry among womenfolk which has been the bane of their progress in politics, economy and other social interactions.