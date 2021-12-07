Kaduna Assembly partners CSOs on local government accountability

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday pledged to work with Local Government Accountability Mechanism (LGAM) on strenghtening local government accountability for improved service delivery at the grassroots.

Local Government Accountability Mechanism (LGAM) is an initiative borne out of a collaboration between Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Partnership to Engage, Reform & Learn (PERL) and other civil society groups to deepen the ongoing local government reforms through a permanent dialogue platform for community engagement.

Chairman House Committee on Local Governments, Hon. Rilwan Aminu, made the pledge on Tuesday when he received LGAM team on a courtesy visit in his office. The visit sought to facilitate partnership to strengthen both vertical and horizontal accountability towards improving the quality of service delivery at the local government level.

The House Committee Chairman restated his commitment and that of the Assembly to work with the civil society in strengthening accountability towards improved quality of service delivery in the 23 local governments of Kaduna state.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and jointly signed by Mr. Bako Abdul Usman for LGAM/ Campaign for Democracy, Ms Ladi Makawa for LGAM/ Women of Vision, Mr Femi Oyelola for LGAM/ Media and Mr. Yusuf Goje for LGAM secretariat CALPED said the Assembly and LGAM were to work towards holding the first appropriation public hearing on 23 local government 2022 budgets.

“The House Committee and LGAM to partner in strengthening accountability at the local government level through collaborative tracking and oversight. The Committee Chairman to make effort to participate in the forthcoming Public Policy Dialogue on Strengthening Local Government Fiscal Sustainability & Service Delivery in Kaduna state,” it said.

The meeting agreed that the appropriation, oversight and audit review functions of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have a significant role to play in ensuring the local government reforms translate into improved service delivery.

