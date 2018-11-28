Kaduna Assembly passes 3 bills within 1 hour 

Kaduna state House of Assembly yesterday passed three Bills in 1hour.

The Bill passed into law are Kaduna state College of Education law,

2018. The college shall be a multi campus in nature.

The Kaduna state whistle blower protection law was also passed. The

purpose of the Bill is to protect persons who exposed information or

activity that is illegal, either in public or private sector.

The third law passed was the Kaduna state anti corruption law 2018.

The law is to provide for effectual prevention of corruption and abuse

of office and increase accountability and transparency in public

sector of Kaduna state.

The sitting which was presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu

Shagali passed all the three bills into law after presentation of the

reports by the Chairman ad hoc committee on bills, Mr. Kantiok Irimiya

Ishaku after which the rule 3 line 1 and paragraph 7 of the standard

rules of the House was set aside to allow the third reading of bills.

Meanwhile, the bill to amend the district courts law Cap 46 laws of

Kaduna state 1999 and the bill for a law to establish the Kaduna state

burial law 2018 scaled 1st and second reading and was refered to

ad-hoc committee on bills for an in depth study.

