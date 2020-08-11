Kaduna assembly suspends former deputy speaker, 2 others

The Kaduna state House of Assembly has suspended three of its members from all activities of the house for nine months.

The assembly also reprimanded five other members and directed them to apologise to it in writing and publish the apology in a national daily within a week.

The assembly took the decision at plenary Tuesday after adoption of the report of the committee that investigated the fracas that occurred during its sitting on June 11.

The committee, headed by Alhaji Shehu Yunusa, recommended the suspension and reprimand of the affected members in accordance with the assembly’s Code of Conduct.

Those suspended were Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker representing Basawa constituency, Mr Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency and Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection among members and denigrating the office of the deputy speaker.

The five members reprimanded include Salisu Isa (Magajin Gari), former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali (Sabon Gari), AbdulWahab Idris (Ikara), Yusuf Salihu (Kawo) and Nasiru Usman (Tudun Wada).

The sitting was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta-Zankai.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017, scaled through second reading during the sitting.

The bill seeks to amend Section 258 of the principal law to provide more effective sanctions to protect women and children against sexual abuse and violence.