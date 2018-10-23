Kaduna central: APC right in fielding me – Uba Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Malam Uba Sani, has said the party made the right decision by electing him as its candidate in the next general elections.

In apparent veiled reference to the reported exit of Senator Shehu Sani, currently representing the district and who had contested the senatorial primaries with him, Uba said the APC’s insistence on fielding was right as it saves the party the embarrassment of one of its candidates eloping with its ticket.

Sani, who stated this in Kaduna, said no sooner had he emerged the candidate of the party than all the other aspirants rallied round him and assured him of their cooperation to work with him to the ensure party’s victory.

He said the controversy over who won the APC primary in Kaduna Central District has not affected the chances of the party as he said ‘all genuine party members” were with him knowing he has the capacity to deliver in the general elections.

“As you are already aware, the National Working Committee of our great party on Thursday 18th October 2018 submitted my name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the validly elected candidate to represent the party in the 2019 senatorial in Kaduna Central district; this decision was the final seal to a most rigorous and hard fought primary election,” he said.

Sani, who is the political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he owes his supporters an immense depth of gratitude for putting their trust in him and pledged not to betray their faith and confidence in him.

