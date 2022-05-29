Kaduna Central: El-Rufai ’s ex-Chief of Staff, Dattijo, clinches Senate ticket

Former Kaduna state Commissioner for Planning and Budget and Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muhammad Sani Abdulllahi, has emerged Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna Central.

Abdulllahi, popularly known as Dattijo, was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall of Murtala Square, Kaduna after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajiya Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest shortly before the poll.

Announcing the result, Returning Officer of the election, Mohammed Afeez Bayero, said there were 405 delegates from the seven local government areas that made up Kaduna Central zone.

Bayero said, “396 delegates showed up for the election and all were accredited, but at the end of the poll, Muhammad Sani Abdulllahi scored a total of 388 votes, while eight votes were invalid”.

He said, “Abdullahi having polled the highest number of votes cast, is declared winner of the primary election”.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner, Dattijo expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest and solicited their support to ensure the party becomes victorious at the general election.

The APC candidate expressed optimism that the party will become victorious in the general election considering the good work of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration.

