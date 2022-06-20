Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom to free abducted 36 worshipers 

Terrorists who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru local government of Kaduna state on Sunday, have demanded for a ransom of N100 million to free 36 worshippers in their custody.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had on Sunday confirmed three persons killed in the attacks launched by the bandits who reportedly stormed the communities on about 30 motorcycles.

Traditional leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu community, Elisha Mari, who was one of the kidnapped victims in the Sunday attack told journalists on Monday that he was released by the abductors and asked to go and look for N100m to secure release of others.

Speaking when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna state government delegation visited the area to assess the situation on Monday, the monarch said the bandits stormed their villages on over 30 motorcycles and shot sporadically to create tension before whisking them away.

He explained that it took them about two hours before they arrived at the bandits’ camp where the hostages were kept.

Another eyewitness, Bashir Usman, told journalists that the three persons who were killed made attempts to repel the terrorists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

