Kaduna community hails El-Rufai on COVID-19, pledges support

The Tsaunin Kura Sabon Tasha GRA community in Kaduna has commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has reduced the cases recorded in the state.

The community, while pledging to further key into and support government activities in the state, urged Kaduna state government to extend the ongoing Kaduna Renewal Programme to its area, especially in the area of road and drainages.

President-General of Tsaunin Kura Sabon GRA Residents Association, Comrade Silas Adamu, gave the commendation in Kaduna Tuesday while inaugurating the chairmen and members of various committees set up to drive key aspects of development in the community and ensure the wellbeing and welfare of its citizens.

The president-general said, “We commend Governor Nasir el-Rufai for the way the COVID-19 was handled by the state government because it ensured we have far fewer cases in Kaduna state. Here at Tsaunin Kura GRA Sabo Tasha, we are working to maintain a peaceful community to achieve all our aims to key into every aspect of government’s programmes.”

“We just inaugurated 10 committees; Legal Team, Media Team, Security Committee, Roads and Drainages Committee, Finance Committee, Electricity Committee, Waste Management Committee, Women Committee and Youth Committee and they will be overseen by the Board of Trustees. The committees are given one month to bring back their report.

“The committees will be the driving force giving us necessary professional advice on how to meet our objectives. We need to put all professionals together to help us achieve our targets.

“We want welfare in terms of security, amenities and facilities to make the place very comfortable for us. Certain issues have been brought before the government and we want to follow-up to achieve our aims,” Adamu said.