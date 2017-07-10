Kaduna Corporate League Cup: FCMB, GTB emerge fi nalists

By AbdulRaheem Aodu, Kaduna

Last year’s runners-up, FCMB and Guaranty Trust Bank have qualifi ed for the 2017 Kaduna Corporate League Cup. In the semifi nal matches played at the weekend, FCMB defeated Ecobank 5-3 on penalties after the two sides battled to a goalless draw in regulation time, to berth in the fi nal. Th e second semifi nal was also decided by penalty shootouts, as GT Bank saw off UBA 5-4, after the two sides played a 1-1 draw at regulaton time.

Th e 2017 edition of the annual tourney is played on round robin basis with First Bank losing out in the fi rst round. Last years winners, Fidelity Bank did not take part in this year’s edition. Skye Bank won the fi rst edition in 2008, Unity Bank has won four editions of the tournament with FidelityBank winning it three times. With the latest qualifi ers, the 2017 edition will see a new winner with the two fi nalists yet to win it before.

Individual prices for the best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfi elder, highest goal scorer, most valualable player and the best coach will all be given out on the fi nal day. Coordinator of the tournament, Vincent Akinbami, promised that the fi nals will be more of a carnival with other exciting events expected to be in tow. Th e tournament is organized by Bestworth Brokers and supported by WADSON International.