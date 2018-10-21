Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai rushes back to Kaduna, summons emergency meeting with Monarchs, others

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has described the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and surrounding communities as a decision taken to enable security Agencies carry out full operations.

El-Rufai who spoke via Skype on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Sunday night added that a joint meeting of traditional Rulers, community leaders and other Stakeholders has been scheduled.

He hinted that report emanating from the state suggest that Security Operatives made up of Nigeria Military and Police are on top of the situation, adding, “I’m rushing back to the state Kaduna immediately after the fighting which earlier took place in some communities trickled down to Kaduna metropolis.”

