Kaduna disburses N3.3bn to school girls, teachers

Kaduna state government has commenced disbursement of N3.3 billion to female teachers, girl child scholarship as schools development grant. It is part of the $21,568 million World Bank grant disbursed under Global partnership for Education/Nigerian project. While speaking at the disbursement ceremony in Kaduna, Governor Nasir El-Rufai explained that the intervention was aimed at improving access to quality basic education for the girls-child and almajiris. Represented by his Chief of staff, Bashir Saidu, the governor said that no fewer than 20, 000 primary 1-3 female pupils in the state would each get N45, 000 under the Girls- Child Scholarship. El-Rufai added that 1,537 female teachers would also receive N45, 000 each. According to him, this amount to N69.1million under the female teacher scholarship scheme. He further said that N2.3 billion would be disbursed to 5,000 public primary, nursery and Islamiyya schools to improve school infrastructure under school improvement grant. The governor thanked the World Bank and other development partners for their support saying: “The state government is making every effort to transform the education sector.” He charged teachers to take their profession seriously and support government’s effort in providing quality education in the state. Also, the Executive Chairman, Kaduna state universal Basic Education Board, Nasir Umar assured the donor partners that the state government would monitor the implementation of the grant. He said government was not only improving infrastructure, but improving the quality of teaching and learning in schools across the state. He further disclosed that the board had produced and distributed over 44,310 copies of lesson plan and 15,000 Teacher’s Guide to teachers in the state, adding that the 525,788 text books on core subjects were disbursed to schools. Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani said that the support would augment the state government’s efforts at increasing access to quality education in the state. Sani said that the ministry has been implementing reforms in the education sector to ensure quality delivery in the system. According to him, the World Bank support will accelerate the drive towards removing all impediments to quality education, particularly for the girl-child.

