Kaduna: El-Rufai lauds Fulani, Ham for de-escalating tension

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, has commended Fulani and Ham leaders for de-escalating tension and keeping peace over the killing of a herder in Jaba local government area of the state.

Governor el-Rufai gave the commendation while addressing a peace advocacy engagement at Ungwan Tunga in Nok District on Saturday.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The herder, Usman Shehu Abdullahi, was killed by unknown assailants at the outskirt of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok road on August 23, 2020.

At the meeting with the parents of the deceased held at their settlement, the Commissioner in company of Chairman of Jaba local government, Hon. Benjamin Jock, District Head of Nok, Elder Beno Adamu, Fulani leader of the area, Ardo Saidu, and security agencies, commiserated with the parents of the deceased.

“We are here on behalf of the governor to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident, and to commend you for recourse to the law.

“The security agencies are still carrying out investigation and we are grateful for your cooperation and understanding. Your cooperation helped immensely in de-escalating tension.”

The commissioner appealed to all and sundry to double up sharing of vital information to government and security agencies to enhance timely intervention on emerging security challenges.

The deceased’s father, Abdullahi Wakili, in his response, assured government and security agencies of absolute recourse to the law hence their cooperation to security of personnel investigating the case.

Chairman of Jaba local government, Hon. Jock, said the council has been working with security agencies in getting to the root of the killing.

He added that he summoned an emergency meeting with critical stakeholders towards strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing of useful information.