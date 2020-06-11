Kaduna: El-Rufai slams 24-hour curfew in two chiefdoms



Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Thursday imposed 24-hour curfew on Atyap and Chawai chiefdoms in the Southern senatorial district, to ease the tension arising from clashes over farmland in Zango Kataf.

A terse statement issued and signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday said the curfew was aimed at curbing escalation of the clashes.



“Kaduna state Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government and Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru local government with immediate effect.



‘’Security agencies are containing the tensions arising from a clash last week over farmland in Zangon Kataf.

“Community leaders had tried to ease the tension which seems to have escalated,” Aruwan added.