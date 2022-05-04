Kaduna Electric announces Yahaya as new Managing Director

The Board of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc (“Kaduna Electric”) has announced the appointment of Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

His appointment follows the resignation of Engr. Garba Haruna who has led the company since 2014 and is moving on to pursue other professional and personal endeavours.

Yahaya assumes leadership of Kaduna Electric with diverse public and private sector experiences and educational background in Petroleum and Gas Engineering from University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, a Master of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland and is currently a fellow of Doctor of Philosophy. He has received training in policy design and evaluation at Oxford University and Harvard University.

Until his appointment, Yahaya was an Expert Consultant with the USAID Nigerian Power Sector Programme and Senior Advisor to the Managing Director Rural Electrification Agency. Prior to this time, he led an energy advisory and projects company on investments and development of proprietary and third-party frontrunner on- and offgrid thermal greenfield renewable projects. In this role, he has been lead consultant and advisor on industry agreements and corporate turnaround strategies in the Nigerian electricity distribution sector. Previously, he was at various times strategic analyst and specialist at the General Electric Company, working within the Global Growth Organization on flag planting and market development strategies on portfolio across Transportation, Power and Water, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas.

