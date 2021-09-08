Kaduna Electric bans relocation of meters by customers

Kaduna Electric has said customers should desist from removing their prepaid meters to new locations without authorisation from the company.

A statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said customers who wish to relocate to a new property after they have purchased a meter should notify the company.

It said the company shall take the responsibility of installing a new meter for the customer at the new property at no cost.

The full statement reads: “The Management of Kaduna Electric hereby informs its valued customers that transfer of energy meters from the originally installed location to another location is prohibited.

“Any customer moving to a new location, area or community should only notify the Company and a new meter would be allocated and installed at the new location.

“This measure was taken to curb the menace of meters theft and unauthorised movement of meters which often results in the customers being defrauded, extorted or ignorantly tricked into buying a faulty meter. It also distorts our record keeping.

“Any meter found in a location other than where it was originally installed shall be deemed to have been illegally compromised and the customer shall be penalized as prescribed by the NERC Regulations.

“For enquiry or further clarification, kindly call at the Area Office nearest to you”.