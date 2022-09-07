Kaduna Electric board chair calls for improved customers’ response to payment of bills

The Chairman, Board of Directors of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Alhaji Abbas Muhammad Jega has stated that the new agenda of the Company is to ensure sustainable improvement in electricity supply in its franchise while being honest and truthful to its customers.

Jega said this in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday when he led Management of the Company on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

Jega described Kebbi state government as the most supportive state government in the Company’s franchise pledging that Kaduna Electric will not take the gesture for granted.

He commended the Kebbi State Government for what he described as its “timely intervention in order to address the power supply challenges in Argungu town”.

Jega stated that the team is on four days working visit to Kebbi and Sokoto states, said that visit shall also accord the leadership of the Company the opportunity to engage all critical stakeholders with the view to finding ways to improve customers’ response to payment of electricity bills, an exercise he described as critical to the survival of the Company in particular and the entire power sector in general.

In his response, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu described electricity as an essential ingredient for socio-economic development of any society and pledged to partner with Kaduna Electric to ensure sustainable improvement of electricity supply in the State.

