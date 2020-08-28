Kaduna Electric commissions new injection substation, adds 6 megawatts in Argungu

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electric, Engineer Garba Haruna has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Company to support the current Federal Government drive towards economic self-sufficiency.

Engr. Garba made the assertion on Tuesday while commissioning a new 1× 7.5MVA injection sub station in Argungu.

The Kaduna Electric MD revealed that the Company shall leave no stone unturned in its efforts to live up to the Service Level Agreement, SLA made with the Regulator, which according to him is basis for any tariff review.

He said that having realised that the economic policies of the Federal Government is aimed at supporting indigenous entrepreneurs and other small scale industrialists, Kaduna Electric is strategically positioned by adopting a look-ahead policy to meet the energy requirements of the small scale industries coming up.

”The commissioning of this injection substation is as historical as it is significant to the socioeconomic development of Argungu town; having realised that some agro allied and food processing industries are coming up, we are making necessary investment to meet the electricity needs of these small scale industries as our contribution to the government’s economic transformation drive”.

Engr. Garba Haruna commended the Federal and Kebbi State Governments for their various contributions towards the success of the project.