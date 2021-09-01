Kaduna Electric condoles Sen. Na’ Allah over son’s death

Kaduna Electric has condoled with Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah over the death of his son, Abdulkarim, in Kaduna.

A condolence letter signed by the company’s Managing Director, Engineer Garba Haruna, and delivered at the senator’s Kaduna residence, Kaduna Electric described the deceased as a loving and generous person who impacted the lives of many.

In the letter to the senator representing Kebbi South, Engr Haruna said: “On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family over the unfortunate loss of your son, late Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah.

“In this very trying time, we urge you to be steadfast in prayer to the Almighty Allah and persevere as He commands us to do when faced with trials and tribulations.

“Abdulkarim was a loving and generous person who has made tremendous impact on the lives of many. His demise is indeed a most tragic loss. We however take solace in the fact that his glowing legacy of commitment to uplifting the lives of ordinary Nigerians will forever live on.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. We also pray for Him to provide the family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”