Kaduna Electric donates reading glasses, medical supplies to the needy

In continuation of its social interventions and alleviating the suffering of the downtrodden in its operational area, Kaduna Electric Thursday organised medical outreach in Kakuri, Kaduna state where over 300 patients suffering from different types of eye ailments were given medical attention and reading glasses.

Speaking at the event, representative of the Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Mr. Sunday Yahaya, described the medical outreach as the company’s modest contribution to the society.

He said Kaduna Electric is not only concerned with distribution and marketing of electricity but also the wellbeing and development of its customers. Hence, the company’s continuous support towards the socio-economic and educational development of the people through its corporate social responsibility projects.

”As a responsible corporate organization, we are concern about our customers’ wellbeing, we are concern about their development aspirations and we shall always identify with and support any positive aspiration of the people in all our franchise States”, he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the kind gesture by being good ambassadors of Kaduna Electric in their communities.

In his contribution, the leader of the medical team and Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Rayyanu Hashim of Halimat Nursing Home, Kaduna commended Kaduna Electric for the medical intervention describing the gesture as ”well thought out, timely and a good development as most of the beneficiaries are common people”.

High points of the event was a lecture on eye care, personal and environmental hygiene and related issues delivered by Dr. Rayyanu Hashim.