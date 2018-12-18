Kaduna Electric laments N2bn monthly revenue deficit

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has declared that it loses about 2billion monthly due to default in payment by its consumers.

To address the deficit, the Disco has called on its staff to be more aggressive in its drive to recover all outstanding electricity bills next year in order to bridge its revenue deficit.

A statement by the company’s head, Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, quoted the Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna, while speaking during the 2018 rewards and recognition ceremony organized in honour of deserving employees of the company who excelled during the year.

He said: “The company is taking energy worth about N4 billion every month from the national grid and only about N1.7 billion is being realized monthly.

“In 2019, we should fire our revenue drive from all cylinders; we should at least attain 80% billing and collection efficiencies; our monthly target should not be anything less than N3.6 billion if we are to meet our obligations to the electricity market”.

The electricity boss also directed the departments concerned to focus on identifying all unregistered electricity consumers in the company’s franchise and ensure that all unregistered electricity users are captured in the billing programme accordingly and the revenue collected.

He also charged the staff of the company to work as a team and key into the current ICT revolution, stating that it has developed some value addition applications that will inject more efficiency in work processes and service delivery, but are not being optimally utilized by some personnel.

