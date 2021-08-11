Kaduna Electric launches customer App

As part of efforts to provide additional transaction channels to its customers, Kaduna Electric has recently launched a mobile App that enable the Company’s customers to make transactions from the comfort of their homes, offices and other business premises.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said that the user-friendly mobile App named KE- Customer App has the unique feature of working on both android and IOS devices.

Another advantage of the new App, the statement said, is that customers do not get charged a “Convenience Fee” for transactions done on the App.

According to the statement, through the App, customers can pay their post paid bills, buy electricity token and lodge complaints.

Customers can also pay penalty for various electricity related offences such as meter bypass, loss of revenue and energy theft.

In order to keep customers regularly informed, they will also be able to receive updates as well as notifications on the Company’s operations.

The App is an additional electronic payment channel to the existing ones namely buypower and irecharge