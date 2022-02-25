Kaduna Electric launches mobile app for hazard reporting

Kaduna Electric has launched a mobile application for customers to report hazardous situations they come across within its franchise.

The application named KE-SAFE which was developed in-house by the ICT department has since gone live on Google Play Store for customers to download on their devices.

The user friendly application, according to a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, offers customers the ability to send images of hazardous situations such as fallen poles, sagging wires, transformer explosion and other electricity related hazards in order for immediate action to be taken to avert loss of lives or properties.

Once a customer sees such a situation, he/she is expected to upload a photo on the app, input the state (Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara or Kebbi), provide location/street name, nearest landmark, a general description of the hazard and then submit.

The statement said: “the main objective of the KE-SAFE application is to create a platform where customers can report electricity related incidents to the company.

“Safety is our number one priority in Kaduna Electric and we determined to reduce accidents to the barest minimum. Our goal is achieve Zero accident in our area of operations.”