Kaduna Electric marks customer service week

Head of Group, Customer Services of Kaduna Electric, Funmilayo King, has said this year’s customer service week will come with series of activities that will promote reward and sustainable services to its numerous customers.

Speaking on the significance of the event, King explained that the company recognizes the pivotal role customer service plays in the sustenance of the company’s customer base, adding that the company is acting in compliance with global best practices which emphasises that excellent customer experience must be delivered at all times.

“At the end of the weeklong event, we would have further ingrained the culture of excellent service delivery in our staff and made customers expect same.

It is our promise to provide top-notch services to our esteemed customers,” she added.

The theme of this year’s event tagged Excellence Happens Here will be celebrated in the first week of October, 1 – 5, with the following events lined up; Monday October 1st, Independence Day Celebrations /Decorations of Office/ Selfie Booth; Tuesday October 2nd, Career Talk/ Capacity Building; Wednesday October 3rd, Free Eye Service/Road Show at Central Market/ Rewards and Recognition; Thursday October 4th, I-recharge Promo; Friday October 5th, Customer Appreciation Day/ Team Bonding Exercise.

This year’s CSW celebration will make the second time the company is participating in this global event with the view to leveraging on it to create awareness, reward hard work and appreciate customers.

