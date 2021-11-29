Kaduna Electric MD loses father in-law

The death has occurred of retired Justice Abubakar Adamu Gulma, the father in-law of the Managing Director/ CEO of Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna.

The 75- year- old former high court judge, late Justice Adamu Gulma, passed on Friday night after a brief illness and was laid to rest Saturday morning in accordance with Islamic injunction.

The late septuagenarian is survived by eleven children among whom is Hajiya Ruqayya Adamu, the wife of Garba Haruna, Garkuwan Kabi and twenty three grandchildren.

May the Almighty Allah forgive his imperfections and grant him the highest place in paradise.