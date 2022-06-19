Kaduna Electric participates in power confab 

Kaduna Electric will be participating at this year’s Power and Water Conference & Exhibition from June 21st to 23rd at the Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer, Lawal Lawal, who will be representing the managing director will also join other participants to discuss issues relevant to the power sector in Nigeria.

The conference and exhibition, themed: ‘Connecting the Nigerian Utilities Industry’, is organised by the India Africa Trade Council in partnership with the Dubai based Vertex Group.

The events which will feature top industry players in the public and private sectors are expected to be graced by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Some of the topics to be discussed at the conference will be around smart investing in smart metering, the future and digital transformation of utility sector in Nigeria and attracting investments in the power and water sectors.

Others include: Promoting partnerships and action on opportunities at the right time, roadmap to smart cities implementation and empowering women in power and water sectors.

