Kaduna Electric partners Yauri Emirate on improved services 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electric, Yusuf Usman Yahaya, has assured that the company will work closely with Yauri Emirate Council to ensure improved services. He also solicited the support of the emirate in mobilising customers to settle their bills promptly.

The MD/CEO gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Emir of Yauri led by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports, Alhaji Samaila Dallatu on Wednesday.

He said one of the major challenges Kaduna Electric faces in supplying adequate power to Yauri and environs is poor customer response to bills payment. He bemoaned the attitudes of customers who skip monthly bills payment, those who refuse to pay in full and those who outrightly refuse to pay for energy consumed, saying these are major setbacks to improvement in services.

He, however, expressed the hope that with the commitment of the emir whom he said has shown great support to the company and the electricity committee set up to work with Kaduna Electric, the challenge will be surmounted.

The Kaduna Electric helmsman took time to explain to the delegation the workings of the power sector value chain and recent developments in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry such as Banding, Capping, Meter Asset Provider Scheme and National Mass Metering Programme among others.

He also said Kaduna Electric is often hamstrung by the challenges of low power generation in the country and that grid disturbances which sometimes make supply at the distribution end difficult.

In his remark, the leader of the delegation said they were in Kaduna Electric on the behest of the Emir to explore ways through which lasting solutions can be found the power supply situation in Yauri. He said the situation has affected businesses negatively and exacerbates insecurity in the emirate and neighboring communities.

