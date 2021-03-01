Kaduna Electric petitions police commissioner over assault on staff

Kaduna Electric has petitioned Kaduna state Commissioner of Police over an assault on its staff while conducting their lawful duties.

The assault, which took place on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Danbushiya community, Millennium City, Kaduna was carried out by an armed group which led to the company’s Doka Area Manager, Engr. Asmau Ahmed sustaining injuries.

In the petition, Kaduna Electric informed the police commissioner that “while the company staff were carrying out lawful official duties within the community, a well armed group of thugs and miscreants launched an offensive assault on the company staff.

“The leader of the thugs, who was holding a short gun, threatened to shoot our Doka Area Manager and any staff who enters the community.

“He then struck our Doka Area Manager with the bottom of the gun on the back of her neck and on her shoulder thereby causing her severe bodily injury and grievous harm.

“The thugs thereafter instigated a massive mob attack against the company staff by throwing stones and other missiles and eventually chased them out of the community,” the company said.

Kaduna Electric said it was against this backdrop that it was compelled to temporarily withdraw electricity services to the three distribution transformers serving Danbushiya, Danbushiya 1 and Danbushiya 3 communities.

It urged the Police Commissioner to commence urgent investigation of the matter and fish out all perpetrators and charge them to court.

Kaduna Electric also sought for adequate protection and guaranteed safety of its staff while carrying out their duties without hindrance.