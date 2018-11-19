Kaduna Electric sensitises customers on bills payment

The non-payment of electricity bill by some customers has forced the management of Kaduna Electric to distribute disconnection notices to defaulting customers under Makera regional office.

The Business Development and Relationship Officer, Makera Rgional Office, Engr Asmau Muhammad, disclosed during stakeholders’ engagement with customers of the regional office at the weekend.

Engr Asmau highlighted that due to the persistent non payment by some customers, the transformers feeding them would be disconnected as a measure to force them to pay up their debts. The four feeders where the transformers feeding the defaulting customers get supply are; 11kv Chelco, 11kv Federal Housing, 33kv Gwagwada and 11kv Kakuri, and affects over 42 transformers.

She said the customer population on the transformers is over 18,000 out of which only 4,000 customers are paying their bills.

Engr Asmau appealed to community leaders and traditional rulers to help in enlightening their various communities on the importance of paying bills, adding that the company will only resume supply of power to the defaulting transformers if their response to payment improves

significantly.

In his contribution, Chief Gabriel Galadima, the Sarkin Kudenda, who served as the royal father of the day, called on the defaulting communities to pay their bills as at when due and make sure they pay

in full this month.

Representative of the Nigerian Human Rights Council, Comrade Danjuma Marcus, enlightened the customers of their rights elaborating customers can’t enjoy power supply without paying their bills and vice versa.

In a statement, the Head Corporate Communications of the company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, called on the customers to endeavour to meet their obligations to the company; otherwise it will be left with no

option but to disconnect and take necessary legal action against persistent defaulting customers.

“We are taking this action so that we can save the entire Nigerian electricity sector. On a transformer in Gwagwada community only twelve customer’s payed part of their bills while over three hundred

customers defaulted,” he added.

Mr Abdulazeez further added that the unfortunate thing is that the customers in question are on 24 hour power supply. Last month the customers in question were billed over 98 million Naira but only N22

million was recovered from them.

