Kaduna Electric sets N3.6b target as MD rewards staff

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) will henceforth be more aggressive in its drive to recover all outstanding electricity bills next year in order to bridge the current revenue deficit suffered by the company.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, disclosed that the Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna, made the assertion in Kaduna during the 2018 Rewards and Recognition ceremony organized in honour of deserving employees of the company.

Haruna, who lamented the huge revenue deficit currently being experienced by the company which stood at over N2b every month, charged the workers to “fire the revenue drive from all cylinders” in

the coming year.

“The company is taking energy worth about N4billion every month from the national grid and only about N1.7billon is being realized monthly.

In 2019, we should fire our revenue drive from all cylinders, we should at least attain 80% billing and collection efficiencies and our monthly target should not be anything less than N3.6billion if we are

to meet our obligations to the electricity market,” he said.

The electricity boss also directed the departments concerned to focus on identifying all unregistered electricity consumers in the company’s franchise and ensure that all unregistered electricity users are

captured in the billing programme accordingly and the revenue collected.

He also charged the staff of the company to work as a team and key into the current ICT revolution, stating that the company has developed some value addition applications that will inject more

efficiency in work processes and service delivery, but are not being optimally utilized by some personnel.

This year’s annual award ceremony saw about 100 employees receiving the prestigious MD’s Award of Excellence and another 100 received the Shining Stars Awards. The Makera Regional Office in Kaduna state emerged the overall Best Regional Office.

