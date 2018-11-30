Kaduna Electric takes energy efficiency campaign to schools

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) has commenced knowledge sharing campaigns through formation of Energy Conservation Clubs (ECC) in secondary schools within its franchise. The exercise is aimed at inculcating energy efficiency values and safety culture among young

minds.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi stated that the ECC are established: “To guide the young minds on global best practices on energy efficiency and create awareness on hazards such as; global warming, electrical accidents, energy conservation techniques and other valuable safety measures through lectures, awareness campaigns and live demonstrations.”

He disclosed that the maiden edition of the programme was inaugurated yesterday at Government College, Kaduna where about one hundred students participated in the club activity.

Abdulazeez, who was represented by Malam Idris Muhammad of the Corporate Communications Department of Kaduna Electric, sensitised the students on the Nigerian electricity value chain, importance of energy conservation, energy efficiency techniques, career talk and effect of

drug abuse and cultism among youths.

He called on students to eschew all forms of anti-social conducts and be good ambassadors of their school in particular and the nation in general. The program also saw the students being educated on health, safety and environmental issues, live demonstrations and presentation of some pictorial materials and video clips to drive home the importance of safety and how to avoid electrical accidents.

In his remarks, Mr. Dennis Peter, the Senior Master, Academy of the College, who stood in for the Principal, commended Kaduna Electric for the gesture and called on the company to do same in other schools.

He said the knowledge sharing session will go a long way in instilling energy conservation and safety culture among students which shall ultimately prevent domestic electrical accidents and other avoidable

fatalities as harmattan is around the corner.

.

