Kaduna Electric urges customers to apply for MAP metres

Management of Kaduna Electric has urged electricity users in its franchise states to apply and get metered under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The company said the four approved MAPs for Kaduna Electric have procured 40,000 electricity meters for deployment to customers in the third quarter of this year.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, disclosed that ”the four Meter Asset Providers operating in the four franchise states of the company now have meters available and have cleared the backlog of customers awaiting meters.”

According to the statement, customers can apply by visiting the company’s website at www.kadunaelectric.com to fill in an application. A premises assessment would then be conducted after which customers would be advised to either pay N39, 765 for a single phase meter or N72, 084 for a three phase meter.

It added that the MAPs was committed to installing meters paid for within 10 working days as stipulated by the NERC regulation.

He expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the MAPs and called on the customers of the company to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the MAP scheme to put to rest the contentious estimated billing.

”In line with the NERC regulation, interested customers are at the liberty to pay for the meters upfront or instalmentally; in this case, there will be interest which shall be added to the original cost of the meter.”he said.