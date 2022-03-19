Kaduna: Ex-APC guber aspirant decamps to PDP

Former Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sidi, has decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sidi, who was PDP and later APC Kaduna state gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 general elections, visited the PDP Kaduna Central senatorial secretariat to make known his intention and was received by party leaders and faithful on his return.

According to the former Kaduna state Commissioner for health, he decided to return home after sojourning in the ruling party.

He then urged PDP at all levels to close ranks and unite to enable the party achieve its potentials across board.

Speaking on his gubernatorial ambition considering that his posters had flooded Kaduna, Sani Sidi said he is still consulting with party stakeholders, chieftains and loyalists and he would soon announce his decision to the world.

“It is no longer a rumour, I have just declared my aspiration in my ward. I’m now a member of PDP. I’m just coming back home to my party. We are consulting with stakeholders on my aspiration.

“The leaders and stakeholders of PDP, we need unity otherwise we would not succeed. We need all our support we are all politicians and we are all on PDP so we need to come together and unite for our party to progress and forge ahead,” Sani Sidi said.

He was accompanied by various PDP leaders such as former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Dogara Mato, former PDP Zonal Secretary, Barr. M. Aliyu among others.