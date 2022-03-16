Kaduna: Ex-CoS receives el-Rufai, Speaker’s blessings, declares for guber race

Kaduna state Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, Malam Mohammed Sani Dattijo, has declared his intention to contest for Kaduna state gubernatorial race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring his intention on Tuesday after consulting the Speaker and members of Kaduna State House of Assembly at the Assembly complex, Dattijo, who was el-Rufai’s Chief of Staff for 30 months, said he has received the blessings of Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i, Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe and he is now at the Assembly complex to receive the prayers and blessings of the Speaker and other state lawmakers.

“We came to seek your blessing and advise on our aspiration. On Friday I was with my father and leader, Governor Nasir el-Rufai for three hours, we discussed on issues and I told him of my aspiration and he gave his blessing. On Saturday I was with our mother and leader, the Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe she gave her blessing and from there I decided to come here to receive the blessing of the Speaker and members of the Assembly.

“I came to seek your blessing, prayers and advice as we cannot go to the 23 local governments without seeking your permission and blessing. We want to consolidate on what the Governor has done in Kaduna state, we want to continue with the el-Rufa’i legacy.

“We have been part of this governent since 2015, and no government has done what the government of Malam Nasir el-Rufai did. I can tell convincingly the workings of the governent and am committed to ensuring that all the ongoing projects are completed and the blueprint of the present administration sustained,” he said.

The Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani, who was flanked by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Isaac Auta Zankare, Majority Leader, Chief Whip and 13 other members of the Kaduna Assembly, commended Dattijo for thinking it wise to follow the path of consultation and giving honour to whom it is due and prayed God to bless his ambition.

Zailani said they are together with the governor 100% and as loyal party members, they will do all that will give the party an overwhelming victory in all the elections in 2023. He urged all the aspirants to carryout their aspirations and campaigns peacefully. “I urge you all to carry out your consultations with decorum and orderliness.”