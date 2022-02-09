Kaduna football club unveil Tunde Abdulrahman as head coach



Coach Tunde Abdulrahman has been unveiled as the new Head Coach of the Nationwide Leaque One (NLO) side, Seat Of God Football Club (SOG FC).

Coach Abdulrahman, who is adept at securing promotion for clubs, will be heading the technical department of the Kaduna based club.

The new coach, who hails from Kwara state, played for Nasarawa United, Ranchers Bees FC, and was a member of the Kaduna state football team to the Oluyole 79 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He has managed prominent clubs such as Wikki Tourists, Katsina United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Niger Tornadoes, Gabros FC (now FC Ifeanyi Ubah), FC Taraba, Jigawa Golden Stars, Kwara United and Kogi United.

The coach has in the past helped no fewer than five clubs to promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Other members of the technical crew are Akin Akinsehinde (Technical Director/General Manager), Andrew Paul (Team Secretary), Simon Omachi (Public Relation Officer/Welfare), Istifanus Andrew (Assistant Secretary), Alaba Adeyemi (Camp Commander), Emma Mario (Board member), Louis Daniel (Kit Manager), with Isaiah Benjamin as Media Officer while Shola Sunday is the Media Assistant.

Performing the unveiling in Kaduna, Club President, Bishop Ademola Idowu Tinuoye, urged the new team to produce results, while assuring that the board of directors have indicated their commitment to ensure that all the materials the club will be needing are provided.

He told the new head coach and technical team that, “we are in football business, we will not buy slots but to work hard and get promotion, so you all need to put in your best for results, and discipline must be hundred percent on the part of all”.

Responding, Coach Abdulrahman promised to do his best to ensure that the club secure promotion.

Meanwhile, the club’s general manager has disclosed that open camp, screening and training have commenced on the February 7, 2022, preparatory to the League commencement.