Kaduna Golf Club celebrates centenary with Pro-Am tourney

The Kaduna Golf Club, founded in 1921 is set to celebrate its centenary with a Pro-Am golf tourney amidst fun-filled moments from December 13 all through December 18, 2021.

Captain of the Club, Engr. Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu, stated that an uncommon 100 years of the club’s existence would be celebrated with various activities for the pleasure of the club’s over 1,000 members and other golfers across the country, who are expected to grace the centenary celebration.



Among activities lined up for the centenary celebration are a Pro-Am Golf tourney and Golf clinic for both young and old players to culminate in a dinner and award night. Side attractions include a cultural night, evening relaxation and comedy.





‘’The atmosphere is indeed charged. Governor Nasir el-Rufai who is also the patron of the club is quite delighted that the Kaduna Golf Club remains the pride of the North by still remaining formidable after 100 years of existence and looking forward to the celebrations,” Bagudu said.



The Captain took time off to eulogise the sustainability spirit of the Club’s Board of Trustees members which include the Emir of Birnin Gwari, HRH, Malam Zubair Maigwari II, Col. Umar Dangiwa (Rtd), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), Arch. Muhammed Dewu, Engr. Andy Yakubu and Prof. Shehu Abdullahi.

“The members of the BOT have done so well to keep club members intact through the bad and good times. They contribute in no small measure to strength of the club in the past 100 years,” he further stressed.

Partners in the centenary celebration include Kaduna state government, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Kaduna state chapter among several corporate bodies, captains of industry and individuals.

