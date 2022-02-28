Kaduna government alerts residents over ‘explosives planted by terrorists’ in public places 

Following the explosion in Kabala West, Kaduna South local government Sunday night, Kaduna state government has urged residents to be alert and vigilant against explosive devices suspected to be planted in public places by terrorists.

Kaduna state Police Command confirmed on Monday that the suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at about midnight in Kabala West, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, but did not injure or kill anybody, noting that investigation is ongoing.

But Kaduna state government in a statement issued Monday evening and signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said, the state government wishes to issue a “crucial advisory to citizens across the state, for heightened alertness to the threat of explosive devices planted in public places by terrorists.

“This follows sustained assessments by security agencies, and the possibility of terrorists looking to harm citizens, by discreetly placing explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship.

“Security agencies are working to ensure that no harm or destruction comes to residents and facilities.

“Citizens are however urged to be alive to this threat, and to remain watchful for suspicious persons loitering, or packages seemingly abandoned in strategic places. Increased general awareness is strongly advised, and frequent thorough checks of premises are recommended.

“Any suspicious person or object observed must be immediately reported to the nearest security formation. The Security Operations Room may also be contacted, on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Quarry operators are also advised to enhance security on their sites, and to ensure that explosive materials are not readily accessible to be carted away for criminal purposes. Sites will be inspected for compliance. Close monitoring of the situation by security agencies will continue,” Aruwan warned.

Blueprint recalls that at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency, a police bomb disposal officer was killed when a bomb he was trying to detect on Ali Akilu Road close to Sultan Bello Mosque exploded in the full glare of onlookers.