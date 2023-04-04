Kaduna government confirms kidnap of 8 students, other residents 

Kaduna state government has confirmed the abduction of eight students of Government Day Secondary School, Awon and other residents in Kachia local government area by unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who gave the update in a statement on Tuesday, said according to detailed report received by the state government on kidnapping from security agencies in the state, the students were abducted on their way home from school after they encountered bandits, who had just kidnapped some residents of the community. He however did not dislodge the number of residents kidnapped by the bandits.

“In an update to the earlier report suggesting the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA, the Kaduna state government has received detailed reports from security agencies on the incident.

“The government can confirm that eight students of the Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia Local Government Area were kidnapped on Monday in the general area, along with other citizens.

“Furthermore, it was verified that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises, but on their way home from school when they came in contact with the bandits, who had abducted other residents. The management of the school has submitted the names and classes of the kidnapped students.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the abduction as unfortunate, and has received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the eight students and other kidnapped citizens,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, Samuel Aruwan in the same statement said Kaduna state government has eased the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabongarin Nasarawa and Tirkaniya within Kaduna metropolis in Chikun local government area, allowing movement between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa – Tirkaniya community in Chikun Local Government Area. The review follows close monitoring and assessment of the situation by security agencies.

“With effect from tomorrow, Wednesday 5th April 2023, the curfew will be in place from 7:00pm to 7:00am, while residents of the area can go about their activities between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

“The government advises residents of the community to comply with the curfew and maintain orderly conduct as security agencies continue to work in the affected areas.”

