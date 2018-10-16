‘Kaduna govt committed to academic excellence’

Kaduna state government is committed to ensuring academic excellence, Commis- sioner for Education, Malam Jafaru Ibra- him Sani has said.

Speaking at a reception in honour of Madinah Abdulazeez, the youngest female PhD holder in the Northern Nigeria and other Phd holders in Tudun Wada North of Kaduna South local government, he said the state government employed thou- sands of qualified primary school teachers across the State.

He also disclosed that arrangement have been concluded for the recruitment of additional secondary schools teachers aimed at achieving the desired result.

Malam Jafaru called on the teachers to continue to put in their best for the overall development of education in the state.

He congratulated Dr. Madinah Abdulazeez and seven others who have obtained PHD saying that “Governor Nasira El-Rufai is proud of their academic hard work.” The Chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja, Dr.

Muhammad Abubakar who spoke on the importance of education, urged parents to always send their children to school.

He said UBEC is committed to ensuring qualitative basic education in Nigeria.

An educationalist, Malama Aisha Aliko Dan Iyan Misau described education as the only key to success.

The district head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Tahir Mahmud commended the people of Tudun Wada for accepting education, peace and unity.

He also called on the people of Tudun Wada to always see themselves as brothers and sisters with the aim of achieving permanent peace.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Tudun Wada North Forum, Alhaji Isah Adamu said: “We organized the event to celebrate Madinah Abdulazeez and seven others in our ward who obtained PHD.

It is important to note that attaining the feat, these sons and daughters of Tudun Wada North community have made is extremely vital to the socio-economic well-being of the community, the state and the nation at large.” In her speech, the celebrant, Dr.

Madinah Abdul-Azeez called on parents to always give special attention to the education of their children, most especially the females.

