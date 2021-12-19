Kaduna govt confirms Bandits killed 38 in Giwa communities





Bandits have attacked several communities in Giwa local government of Kaduna state killing over 38 people and destroying many properties, Kaduna state government has said.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the number of victims on Sunday, said after the bandits attacks on Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, district of Giwa council, houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with farm produce at various farms.

According to Aruwan: “The Military and Police authorities have confirmed to the Kaduna state government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked. Twenty nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.

“The 29 identified are listed as: Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Alh Nura Nuhu, Alh Bashari Sabiu, Alh Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Malam Lawal Nagargari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad, Alh Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar, Jamilu Hassan and Badamasi Mukhtar.”

Others who have been identified are: “Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alh Abdu, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Malam Shuaibu Habibu, Malam Yahaya Habibu, Abubakar Yusuf.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“Security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” Aruwan said.