Kaduna govt reveals when schools ‘ll resume ahead WAEC exam

Kaduna state Senior Secondary School (SSS3) students are expected to resume next Monday August 10, 2020 in preparation for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination scheduled to start August 17.

A statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Mohammed, Monday said the one week interval between the date of announcement and the date of resumption was to enable all the affected public and private schools prepare their Covid-19 protocol to ensure the safety of students and staff from the pandemic.

“Kaduna state government has approved Monday, 10th August, 2020, as the resumption date for the Senior Secondary School (SSS)3 students that are expected to begin their West African Senior School Certificate Examination slated for 17th August, 2020.

“In compliance with the announcement of the Federal Ministry of Education, which advised students to resume from August 4, 2020, Kaduna state Ministry of Education is directing all principals to make arrangements to receive SS3 boarding students on 9th and day students on August 10, 2020.

“All administrators of public and private schools are to note that the one-week period starting from today, is meant to allow them to prepare adequately and to put COVID-19 guidelines in place.

“No school, whether public or private, is allowed to open before the 10th of August, 2020. Principals are to ensure compliance to agreed guidelines, which include reduced hours of work/revision to 4 hours per shift, strict social distancing both in the classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels, consistency of temperature monitoring and handling any suspected case of COVID 19 to the health authorities.

“Private secondary schools are expected to report their readiness to the Kaduna State Schools’ Quality Assurance Authority, using an appropriate checklist and obtaining a written ‘’no objection to open’’ on clean bill of health.

“On the other hand, heads of higher institutions, principals of public schools are to report to the relevant department in the Ministry of Education. Furthermore, parents are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their children to and from schools.”

Dr Shehu Mohammed further stated that, the state government was doing everything possible to decontaminate and disinfect public schools, including higher institutions, provide hand washing facilities, arrange for temperature monitoring of both staff and students, provide facemasks for staff and students in public institutions, as well as provide hand sanitizers.

“Parents are advised to equip their children with extra facemasks and 100ml hand sanitizers for use during their trip to and from schools. Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-3, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

“The Ministry is encouraging schools to continue the e-learning education programme using the google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

“The Ministry is using this opportunity to commend all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organizations, Parents Teachers Associations, proprietors of private schools, old students associations and the press for their continued support and understanding.”