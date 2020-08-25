Kaduna govt seals substandard clinic, nursing school



Kaduna state government has sealed off Zango lslamic Clinic and Maternity Home, Kaduna for operating without licence as a clinic and as a nursing school.

A team from the State Ministry of Health, Health Establishment Committee in collaboration with the Nursing and Midwifery Committee sealed off the hospital located on Zango Road in Tudun Wada Kaduna South Local Government Area (LGA.

Speaking after sealing off the hospital, the Director, Nursing and Midwifery, Kaduna state Ministry of Health, Salihatu Aminu, said an advert emanated from the clinic and went viral on the social media calling for application from interested applicants to be trained as nurse and traditional birth attendant within a year.



“Our attention was drawn to the advert on August 20 and 21, 2020, we went to the clinic and we did not find anything that look like a nursing training school rather a building being used as a clinic.



“Inside the clinic, there are labour rooms, theater room, male and female wards all which are substandard. The staff we met on ground were unqualified and parading as nurses and doctors. We were left with no option than to seal off the premises,” she said.

Salihatu warned the public to “desist from patronising illegal clinics that seem cheap in their thinking, because they lack the expertise and ethics and it is dangerous to people’s health and lives as this government is committed in ensuring that the citizens in the state have access to quality health care services.”



Secretary National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Comrade Christiana Bawa, in her remarks, said national headquarters of the association drew the attention of Kaduna state chapter to the advert, asking how can a training of three and five years’ program be completed in one year.



“We contacted the Ministry of Health and investigation revealed that there is nothing like a training school at the address on the advert but what they called a clinic. There are requirements for establishment of a nursing training school so we will ensure that the regulations are adhere to. We are here to save the lives of the Zango Community that has been subjected to quacks treatment by the owners of the unregistered clinic,” she said.



The Secretary, Private Health Establishment Aliyu Bala Shehu said the clinic breached the laid down rules and regulations.

He warned residents to desist from patronising unaccredited facilities because they are death houses that must be avoided.