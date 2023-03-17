Kaduna guber: I never collected N100m from APC to sabotage PDP – LP candidate

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna state, Mr Jonathan Asake, has denied collecting N100m from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the chances of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship elections.

Asake made this known while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Kafanchan.

He challenged the PDP or anyone with evidence that he collected money from governorship candidate of the APC Uba Sani, or Governor Nasir El-rufai to make it public.

He said, “They will be addressing a press to announce the following. That I was seen at Kaduna state government house in a meeting with Uba Sani and Gov. Nasir El-rufai.

“That after the meeting, I was given N100m to continue the destabilizing the PDP. They want to convince the electorates that a vote for Labour Party is a vote for the APC.

“I challenge anyone to come up with evidence that I ever met Sani or El-rufai not talk of collecting money from them,” he added.

According to him, as one of the biggest critics of the APC led government in the state, he could never go into any political deal with the party.

He advised the PDP to face its campaign and leave him alone as he was in the race to win.

The LP candidate also accused the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of spreading falsehood that he had stepped down for Isa Ashiru, candidate of the PDP.

He maintained he had not stepped down for anyone and promised to provide effective leadership in the state if elected on Saturday.

However, when contacted, Kaduna state CAN Chairman Rev. Joseph Hayab, denied the claims of the LP governorship candidate.

Hayab noted that CAN never endorsed any candidate for the governorship of Kaduna state.

